Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 7, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Metcalf's 32 targets have resulted in 22 catches for a team-best 337 yards (67.4 per game) and two scores this year.

Metcalf vs. the Cardinals

Metcalf vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is conceding 243.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 24th in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-118)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Metcalf has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Metcalf has 18.8% of his team's target share (32 targets on 170 passing attempts).

He has 337 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 15th in league play with 10.5 yards per target.

In two of five games this season, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

Metcalf has been targeted six times in the red zone (20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

