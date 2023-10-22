D.K. Metcalf vs. the Cardinals' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will face the Arizona Cardinals' defense and K'Von Wallace in Week 7 action at Lumen Field. See below for more stats and analysis on the Seahawks pass catchers' matchup versus the Cardinals pass defense.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals
|45.7
|9.1
|32
|89
|8.86
D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Insights
D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense
- D.K. Metcalf's team-leading 337 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 33 targets) with two touchdowns.
- In the air, Seattle has passed for the 10th-lowest number of yards in the NFL at 1,139, or 227.8 per game.
- The Seahawks' scoring average on offense is 24.8 points per game, 18th in the NFL.
- Seattle ranks 16th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 34 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Seahawks are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (48.3% red-zone pass rate).
K'Von Wallace & the Cardinals' Defense
- K'Von Wallace has a team-high one interception to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,460 (243.3 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).
- So far this year, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, allowing 27 points per game (30th in NFL).
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Arizona this season.
- The Cardinals have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats
|D.K. Metcalf
|K'Von Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|33
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|22
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.3
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|337
|43
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.4
|7.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|83
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
