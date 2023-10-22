When the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Kenneth Walker III get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Walker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -278 (Bet $27.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker's team-high 345 rushing yards (69 per game) have come on 83 carries, with six touchdowns.

Walker also has 11 catches for 100 yards (20 per game).

Walker has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0

Rep Kenneth Walker III with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.