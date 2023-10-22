Will Kenneth Walker III Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 7?
When the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Kenneth Walker III get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: -278 (Bet $27.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Walker's team-high 345 rushing yards (69 per game) have come on 83 carries, with six touchdowns.
- Walker also has 11 catches for 100 yards (20 per game).
- Walker has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.
Kenneth Walker III Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
