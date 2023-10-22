Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 133.3 per game.

Walker has rushed for a team-best 345 yards on 83 carries (69 ypg), including six rushing TDs. As a receiver, Walker has tacked on 11 catches for 100 yards.

Walker vs. the Cardinals

Walker vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 103 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 103 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 133.3 rushing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the 24th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 71.5 (-128)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has gone over his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities this season.

The Seahawks, who are 19th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

He has carried the ball in 83 of his team's 124 total rushing attempts this season (66.9%).

In four of his games this year, Walker has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (54.5% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 25 red zone rushing carries (80.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Walker Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Walker has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has received 7.6% of his team's 170 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has 100 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 53rd in NFL play with 7.7 yards per target.

Having played five games this year, Walker has not tallied a TD reception.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 43 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

