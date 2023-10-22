Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game – Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field and will try to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Seahawks to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (11.7 to 9).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 81.0%.
- The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
- Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
- Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +330 or more on the moneyline.
Other Week 7 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)
- The Seahawks have registered a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
- Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- The two teams average a combined 0.2 fewer points per game, 44.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
- The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game than the point total of 44.5 set for this game.
- Seattle has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Cardinals' six games with a set total.
Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|69.0
|6
|20.0
|0
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|202.5
|6
|31.5
|1
