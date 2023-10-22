Seahawks vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 7
For their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) have 11 players on the injury report.
The Seahawks enter this matchup after a 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing.
The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 26-9.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Evan Brown
|C
|Hip
|Questionable
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jake Curhan
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Budda Baker
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Seahawks Season Insights
- The Seahawks rank 14th in total offense (332.6 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (336.8 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Seahawks are totaling 24.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, surrendering 21.6 points per contest.
- The Seahawks have the 11th-ranked passing offense this season (228.4 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 257.6 passing yards allowed per game.
- Defensively, Seattle has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 79.2 per game. The Seahawks rank 20th on offense (104.2 rushing yards per game).
- The Seahawks have forced seven total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, 10th-ranked in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300)
- Total: 44.5 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.