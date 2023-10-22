The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Cardinals surrender (27).

The Seahawks collect 44.1 fewer yards per game (332.6), than the Cardinals give up per matchup (376.7).

Seattle rushes for 104.2 yards per game, 29.1 fewer than the 133.3 Arizona allows per outing.

This year, the Seahawks have three turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).

Seahawks Home Performance

At home, the Seahawks put up 25 points per game and give up 28.5. That is more than they score (24.8) and give up (21.6) overall.

The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (302.5) is lower than their overall average (332.6). But their average yards conceded at home (402) is higher than overall (336.8).

Seattle's average yards passing at home (187) is lower than its overall average (228.4). But its average yards conceded at home (334) is higher than overall (257.6).

The Seahawks accumulate 115.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.3 more than their overall average), and give up 68 at home (11.2 less than overall).

At home, the Seahawks convert 22.7% of third downs and allow 58.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (31.6%), and more than they allow (48.6%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Carolina W 37-27 CBS 10/2/2023 at New York W 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati L 17-13 CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX

