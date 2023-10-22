Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 243.3 per game.

Lockett has hauled in 23 passes (on 35 targets) for 251 yards (to average 50.2 per game). He has two receiving TDs so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lockett and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lockett vs. the Cardinals

Lockett vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 74.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 74.2 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Lockett will play against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals allow 243.3 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 24th in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lockett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lockett Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Lockett has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has received 20.6% of his team's 170 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (70th in NFL).

Lockett has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

Lockett (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 24.1% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.