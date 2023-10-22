Should you bet on Tyler Lockett scoring a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lockett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has caught 23 passes on 35 targets for 251 yards and two scores, averaging 50.2 yards per game.

Lockett has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0

Rep Tyler Lockett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.