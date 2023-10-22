Will Zach Charbonnet Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Charbonnet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Charbonnet's stats below.
Charbonnet has season stats which include 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus six receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.
Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Charbonnet 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|23
|109
|0
|4.7
|9
|6
|36
|0
Charbonnet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
