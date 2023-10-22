Zach Charbonnet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Charbonnet's stats below.

Charbonnet has season stats which include 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus six receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Charbonnet 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 23 109 0 4.7 9 6 36 0

Charbonnet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0

