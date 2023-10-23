The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will face the San Francisco 49ers' defense and Talanoa Hufanga in Week 7 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Vikings pass catchers' matchup versus the 49ers secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 40.4 6.7 5 106 7.36

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

T.J. Hockenson vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson paces his team with 304 receiving yards on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's passing offense has been consistently moving the chains, with 1,582 passing yards this year (fourth-most in NFL).

Looking at total offense, the Vikings rank 15th in the NFL in points (21.5 per game) and 13th in total yards (338.7 per game).

Minnesota has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 39.2 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Vikings have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 33 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.

Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense

Talanoa Hufanga has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, San Francisco has given up the ninth-fewest in the NFL, 1,187 (197.8 per game).

The 49ers are conceding the second-fewest points in the league, 14.5 per game.

San Francisco has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

T.J. Hockenson vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Talanoa Hufanga Rec. Targets 47 9 Def. Targets Receptions 36 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 8.4 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 304 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.7 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 125 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.