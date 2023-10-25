Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
In the season opener for both teams, the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-9.5)
|-
|-450
|+350
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers scored 113.6 points per game last season (17th in NBA) and gave up 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.
- The Trail Blazers' -329 scoring differential last season (outscored by four points per game) was a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 117.4 per contest (23rd in the league).
- Los Angeles went 40-42-0 ATS last season.
- Portland went 39-43-0 ATS last season.
Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Clippers
|+2000
|+1000
|-
