In the season opener for both teams, the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-9.5) - -450 +350

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers scored 113.6 points per game last season (17th in NBA) and gave up 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers' -329 scoring differential last season (outscored by four points per game) was a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 117.4 per contest (23rd in the league).

Los Angeles went 40-42-0 ATS last season.

Portland went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +25000 +15000 - Clippers +2000 +1000 -

