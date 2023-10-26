The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Wennberg has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

