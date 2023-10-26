The Seattle Kraken, including Alexander Wennberg, take the ice Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through seven games this year, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in seven contests Wennberg has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Wennberg has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Wennberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

