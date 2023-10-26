Will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (one shot).

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

