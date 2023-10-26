The Seattle Kraken, including Eeli Tolvanen, take the ice Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tolvanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Tolvanen has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Tolvanen has registered a point twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of seven contests this year, Tolvanen has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Tolvanen hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.