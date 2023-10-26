The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-200)

Hurricanes (-200) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 2-4-1.

Seattle has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 1-2-1 (three points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents twice, and lost both times.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.86 Goals Scored 2.29 28th 32nd 4.71 Goals Allowed 3.43 21st 5th 33.3 Shots 31.1 15th 3rd 26.9 Shots Allowed 29.4 14th 11th 23.53% Power Play % 21.74% 13th 29th 68.75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 14th

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

