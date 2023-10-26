Can we anticipate Jaden Schwartz finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

Schwartz has scored in three of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Schwartz averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

