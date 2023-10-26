Can we anticipate Jaden Schwartz finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

  • Schwartz has scored in three of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Schwartz averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

