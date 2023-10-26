The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Schwartz's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

In three of seven games this year, Schwartz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schwartz has registered a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Through seven games this season, Schwartz has not recorded an assist.

Schwartz's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 4 Points 1 4 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.