Will Jared McCann light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

McCann has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

