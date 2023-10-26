Can we count on Justin Schultz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

  • Schultz has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Schultz has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

