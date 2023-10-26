On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Yamamoto scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Yamamoto has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

