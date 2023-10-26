Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Vince Dunn are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken play at PNC Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Dunn's one goal and six assists in seven games for Seattle add up to seven total points on the season.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and four assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 0

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Jared McCann is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with three goals and one assist.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Blues Oct. 14 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored seven points in seven games (three goals and four assists).

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 0 2 2 3 at Ducks Oct. 15 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through seven games, with four goals and three assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 15 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.