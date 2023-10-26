Matthew Beniers Game Preview: Kraken vs. Hurricanes - October 26
The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Beniers' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Matthew Beniers vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- Beniers has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).
- Through seven games this season, Beniers has yet to score a goal.
- In two of seven games this season Beniers has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.
- Beniers has an assist in two of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Beniers Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|7
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
