The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Beniers' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Through seven games this season, Beniers has yet to score a goal.

In two of seven games this season Beniers has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in two of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

