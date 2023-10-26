In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

