The Week 9 college football slate includes eight games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech

Week 9 ACC Results

Virginia Tech 38 Syracuse 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Kyron Drones (15-for-24, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Bhayshul Tuten (18 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Da'Quan Felton (8 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 2 TDs)

Syracuse Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Shrader (12-for-18, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: LeQuint Allen (14 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 4 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Virginia TechSyracuse
528Total Yards137
210Passing Yards137
318Rushing Yards0
0Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 9 ACC Games

UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boston College (-14)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Truist Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

