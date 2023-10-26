Will Will Borgen score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

