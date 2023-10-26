Yanni Gourde will be among those in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In one of seven games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Gourde has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Gourde has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 1 Points 2 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.