When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Kuzmenko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

