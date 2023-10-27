Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will play the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Fancy a wager on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 15:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Kuzmenko has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kuzmenko has a point in four of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of six games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 5 Points 3 2 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

