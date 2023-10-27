For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Beauvillier has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

