In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Brock Boeser to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Boeser has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Boeser has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

