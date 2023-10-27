The Vancouver Canucks, including Brock Boeser, are in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Boeser are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brock Boeser vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser has averaged 19:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In three of six games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in five of six games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boeser has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Boeser has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 8 Points 3 6 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.