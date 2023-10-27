Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (4-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their +8 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.

St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 14 total goals (2.8 per game), fourth in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Canucks vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-185) Blues (+150) 6.5

