Canucks vs. Blues Injury Report Today - October 27
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (4-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their +8 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.
- St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 14 total goals (2.8 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Canucks vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-185)
|Blues (+150)
|6.5
