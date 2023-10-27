How to Watch the Canucks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Turn on ESPN+ and BSMW to take in the action as the Canucks and Blues meet.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs Blues Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 15 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed just 15 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 23 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|6
|2
|8
|10
|3
|2
|48.6%
|J.T. Miller
|6
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|49.3%
|Brock Boeser
|6
|6
|2
|8
|7
|0
|0%
|Quinn Hughes
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 14 total goals (just 2.3 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- With 13 goals (2.2 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged only 2.2 goals per game (13 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|6
|1
|4
|5
|10
|5
|54.2%
|Jordan Kyrou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|50%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|31.6%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|33.3%
