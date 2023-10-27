The Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 15 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 6 2 8 10 3 2 48.6% J.T. Miller 6 2 6 8 5 3 49.3% Brock Boeser 6 6 2 8 7 0 0% Quinn Hughes 6 1 5 6 3 3 - Andrei Kuzmenko 6 2 3 5 4 2 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 14 total goals (just 2.3 per game), fourth in the NHL.

With 13 goals (2.2 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Blues Key Players