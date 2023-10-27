Friday's NHL slate features an outing between the favored Vancouver Canucks (4-2, -190 on the moneyline to win at home) and the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, +155 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Canucks Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks vs. Blues Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.

The Canucks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Blues have been an underdog in five games this season, with three upset wins (60.0%).

Vancouver has not played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis' moneyline odds have been +155 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Elias Pettersson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+165) 2.5 (-161) Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-139) - Ilya Mikheyev 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.