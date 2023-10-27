The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a win. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-190)

Canucks (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

Vancouver is 2-1-0 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in five games (4-1-0, eight points).

In the only game when Vancouver has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Canucks went 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.83 Goals Scored 2.17 28th 7th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 29th 26.2 Shots 25.2 31st 26th 33 Shots Allowed 32.8 25th 3rd 35.29% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 16th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 75% 19th

Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

