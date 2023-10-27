Canucks vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a win. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.
Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blues Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- Vancouver is 2-1-0 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals in five games (4-1-0, eight points).
- In the only game when Vancouver has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Canucks went 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.83
|Goals Scored
|2.17
|28th
|7th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.33
|5th
|29th
|26.2
|Shots
|25.2
|31st
|26th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|25th
|3rd
|35.29%
|Power Play %
|5.26%
|31st
|16th
|78.26%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|19th
Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
