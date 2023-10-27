When the Vancouver Canucks face the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), J.T. Miller and Oskar Sundqvist will be among the best players to watch.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (10 points), via collected two goals and eight assists.

Miller has chipped in with eight points (two goals, six assists).

Brock Boeser has posted six goals and two assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-0. He has given up six goals (2.73 goals against average) and racked up 75 saves.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is a top offensive contributor for his club with five points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded one goal and four assists in six games (playing 21:21 per game).

Sundqvist has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with three points (one goal and two assists).

This season, Jakub Vrana has one goal and two assists, for a season point total of three.

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 1-1-0 this season, collecting 63 saves and giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (26th in the league).

Canucks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.83 Goals Scored 2.17 28th 7th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 29th 26.2 Shots 25.2 31st 26th 33 Shots Allowed 32.8 25th 3rd 35.29% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 16th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 75% 19th

