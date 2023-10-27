The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.

Vancouver has not played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

In four of six matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks vs. Blues Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 23 (13th) Goals 13 (30th) 15 (6th) Goals Allowed 14 (4th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 1 (31st) 5 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (12th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks offense's 23 total goals (3.8 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

The Canucks have given up the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 15 (2.5 per game).

With a +8 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

