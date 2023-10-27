Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.
- Vancouver has not played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- In four of six matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Blues Additional Info
Canucks vs. Blues Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|23 (13th)
|Goals
|13 (30th)
|15 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|14 (4th)
|6 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (31st)
|5 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (12th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks offense's 23 total goals (3.8 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have given up the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 15 (2.5 per game).
- With a +8 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
