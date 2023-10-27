Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Blues on October 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Elias Pettersson, Robert Thomas and others in the Vancouver Canucks-St. Louis Blues matchup at Rogers Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Pettersson has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 10 points in six games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brock Boeser has six goals and two assists for Vancouver.
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Thomas has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and dished out four assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with five total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 7.1%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.