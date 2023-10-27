Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Elias Pettersson, Robert Thomas and others in the Vancouver Canucks-St. Louis Blues matchup at Rogers Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Pettersson has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 10 points in six games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 0 0 1

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brock Boeser has six goals and two assists for Vancouver.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Thomas has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and dished out four assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with five total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 7.1%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

