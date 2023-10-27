Will Carson Soucy light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Soucy averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50.0%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

