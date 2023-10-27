In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Conor Garland to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

Garland has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Garland's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

