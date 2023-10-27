Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Garland's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Conor Garland vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Garland has averaged 12:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Garland has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Garland has recorded a point twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Garland has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Garland goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Garland has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

