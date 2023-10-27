Can we anticipate Dakota Joshua scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Joshua scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

Joshua's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

