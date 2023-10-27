Elias Pettersson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. Does a bet on Pettersson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Pettersson has a goal in two of six games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of six games this year, Pettersson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of six games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Pettersson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 10 Points 5 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 4

