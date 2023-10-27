Will Filip Hronek light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Hronek has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

