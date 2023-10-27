Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Hronek's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Hronek vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 25:14 on the ice per game.

Hronek has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

In three of six games this year, Hronek has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in three of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Hronek hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 1 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

