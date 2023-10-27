On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev 2022-23 stats and insights

In 11 of 46 games last season, Mikheyev scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, Mikheyev produced one goal and two assists.

Mikheyev averaged 2.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

