The Vancouver Canucks, including Ilya Mikheyev, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to bet on Mikheyev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 46 games last season, Mikheyev had a plus-minus rating of +3, and averaged 16:54 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 46 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Mikheyev had an assist in 11 games last season out of 46 games played, including multiple assists three times.

Mikheyev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.