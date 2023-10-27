The Vancouver Canucks, with J.T. Miller, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Miller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

J.T. Miller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 21:10 per game on the ice, is +5.

Miller has twice scored a goal in a game this season in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of six games this year, Miller has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Miller has had an assist in a game three times this season over six games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Miller hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 8 Points 4 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

